A simple futuristic vision for a modern Guyana

Dear Editor,

BELOW are some of my suggestions and deliberation on Guyana’s Oil Wealth and the way forward for a prosperous and United Guyana for all.

1. First and [of] utmost importance: we need a hydroelectric power plant; in this way, the cost of everyday necessity [will] skyrocket downwards. For example, we must made to pay 10% for electricity, water, internet on what we are paying now, and able to afford air-conditioning, electric stove for cooking, etc, to drastically improve our living conditions at a very low cost; electricity is the utmost power, not man, regardless man invented it.

2. Three solid bridges across the three main rivers– Berbice, Demerara and Essequibo. This [will] help in integration and faster services and access to more lands. Government still has to collect tolls on these bridges, but a small amount reasonable to the citizenry of Guyana.

3. Our own oil Refinery: so we can maximise on oil Revenue by way of transparency and by products.

4. Roads: all-weather roads from Georgetown to Lethem and from Crabwood Creek to Orealla

5. A piece of land, free of all charges and expenses, to be given to every Guyanese from ages 18 to 60yrs who [are living here permanently [and] who doesn’t own a transport title; this must be a priority and [treated] urgently.

6. Duty free concession for a vehicle to be given to each Guyanese citizens living here from the ages between 18yrs to 60yrs; one concession in their lifetime regardless of vehicle size and engine capacity.

7. Borders to be properly secured: stringent measures to [be] put in place this; should be a top priority on the list of security measures.

8. Agriculture hub: this is more important for, after oil money, we want a piece of fertile Guyana where you create a smart agricultural hub for agricultural produces, strictly for export markets with the highest technology for cattle, poultry, crops, manufacturing assemble plants, etc. We must create for this part of Guyana we choose, to have access to Air, Sea and Land transportation. This modern agricultural hub, with its plants etc, must cater for 400,000 thousand workers when completed and handed over to Guyanese graduates to own, operate and manage. Guyanese can payback for it by way of arrangement with government. Government must concentrate on collecting taxes; not to own, manage or run any business sector.

Lastly, on agriculture: most nations build their foundations on agriculture since ancient times before anyone dreamt of oil and now our world population is growing at a fast rate, we have seven billion of us and growing on planet earth; we will have more and more mouths to feed. There is no substitute for freshly grown food but now there is a lot of renewable energy sources sprung up, so solar, wind, hydroelectric dam and electric vehicles and so on. In time, fossil fuel will be obsolete, so we have an all-weather climate and land, we have to utilize the money in that direction for a sustainable future for our children and grandchildren and future generations to come. God gave us a chance, so we need to utilize the oil revenue in a bliss[full] way so we Guyanese can prosper and carve out the path for our future children of Guyanese generation to tread on our path we have left behind for them.

9. National assembly members should be 18yrs to 60yrs year old; let young and fresh and active brain take over; over 60 years– go home, retire and enjoy your golden years ahead and reminisce [on] your past achievements.

10. The President of Guyana should be able to run for more than 2 terms; this should [be] left open, let the citizens of Guyana decide by their vote.

11. Income tax should [be] reduced to 10 per cent; this way the citizenry will have more spending power and put more energy and zest into the population.

12. Citizenship: Guyanese citizens living here solely for the past 20 years and above and between the ages of 18yrs to 60yrs must be given the right to sponsor one person in their lifetime– any foreign nationals into Guyana with certain criteria for the potential immigrant etc, deportations for any criminal activity they may commit here etc. And the sponsors remain responsible for the immigrant until certain years living here and gain citizenship stipulated by the government.

Not the government must bestow Citizenship to any foreign nationals; it must [be]left solely on the citizenry.

13. Scholarships to be given to the 100 top students every year; every single penny paid by the state until they finish their studies and return to Guyana and commence work here with the state for a specific time determined by the state.

14. Banks: more foreign banking institution should be encouraged to invest in Guyana; more competition is good for the people of Guyana; lower interest rates and other benefits etc.

15. Rehabilitation of all public buildings into concrete structures.

16. Build the bridge between Guyana and Suriname; this will be the final connectivity in the western hemisphere

17. The remaining oil blocks that is not tendering out shall remain till the government formulate an agreement that is conducive to both parties, the government and the potential tenants and mainly the Guyanese populace.

With all these things implemented, Guyanese will have a life worth living and a land of paradise on earth given our meagre population with the enormous wealth in its path. Furthermore, Guyanese will not need any cash incentive or hand out from oil money; they will become self-sufficient and independent gradually.

Which government implements these hard core projects, they have a vision for Guyana and with these measures, the benefits of oil prosperity will trickle down to each and every single Guyanese living here; you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to comprehend this.

Regards,

Sarvanand J. Persaud