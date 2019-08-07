Director of Sport makes good on promise to windball winners

DIRECTOR of Sport Christopher Jones made good on a promise of backpacks to the male and female winners of the recently concluded Allister Munroe-organised Al Sport and Tour Promotions/National Sports Commission 22nd Annual End of School Year Primary Schools Edward Cobenna Memorial Windball Cricket Champions Trophy.

At a simple meeting at the National Sports Commission Boardroom yesterday, Jones presented the backpacks to the 2019 winners Ketley Primary School (females) and the Winfer Gardens Primary School (males).

In the female final last month, Ketley Primary won their first major windball title after they defeated Sophia Primary in the grand finale.

In that game, Sophia lost the toss and were sent in to bat. The eventual second place finishers stroked 63-2 from their allotted overs with Kiazianna Thompson leading the attack with 20.

In reply, Tia Fowler had smashed four sixes in a top score of 36. Fowler, who was later named the Player-of-the-Tournament had also picked up a wicket.

Winfer Gardens also won their first Edward Cobenna Memorial Windball title last month.

The East Street School defeated West Ruimveldt Primary in their final. West Ruimveldt batted first and scored 81-2. Jonathan Andries (32) and Vikash Asram (22) led the attack for the eventual second-place finishers.

Winfer Gardens, in reply, reached 82-4 in the final over to win the title. Shane Prince had struck 38 to lead the charge.