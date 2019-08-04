Woman, 60, killed in Arakaka mining pit

A 60-year-old woman of One Mile, Arakaka, North West District, was killed after a mining pit caved in on her Friday at Locus Backdam, Arakaka, North West District.

Dead is Retta Samuels. Reports revealed that the woman, along with others, were ‘punting’ in the Backdam in a pit owned by a 45-year-old gold miner.

During the process of washing down his four inch land dredge, the pit reportedly caved in and trapped the woman below the mud and water.

Her lifeless body was removed and she was rushed to the Arakaka Health Centre, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body is currently at the Arakaka Health Centre Mortuary and arrangements are being made for it to be transported to the Port Kaituma Hospital Mortuary for post-mortem.

The case was reported to the police as investigations continue.