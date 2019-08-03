National conversation needed

Dear Editor

The problem of families abandoning elderly relatives at state institutions is not just a national problem as attested to recent articles (‘Families continue to abandon elderly relatives at G/town Hospital’ and in Jamaica, ‘Gov’t warns of court action to deal with people abandoning elderly people at health institutions’ KN July 31 2019).

The moral obligation towards elderly parents and relatives seem to have lost its way and maybe a national conversation is needed to put the focus back on this responsibility and or obligation.

Regards

Shamshun Mohamed