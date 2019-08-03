Minibus driver killed, several injured in New Hope crash

A 59-year-old minibus driver was killed and several passengers injured after a Nissan Titan pick-up and a minibus collided head-on on the New Hope, Public Road East Bank Demerara on Friday morning.

Dead is Oswald Roberts of Lot 489 Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

The driver of the pickup was identified as a 45-year-old resident of North East Lusignan, East Coast Demerara.

Enquires disclosed that the pickup, bearing registration GRR 1909, was proceeding south along the eastern carriageway of the road at a fast rate of speed when the driver lost control and started to swerve dangerously along the road. The vehicle ended up in the path of mini bus, bearing registration BWW 2940, which was proceeding in the opposite direction.

As a result of the collision both vehicles were extensively damaged. The drivers of the two vehicles in question as well as injured passengers were picked up in conscious and semi-conscious conditions and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where they were seen and examined by doctors.

At the hospital, the driver of the minibus was pronounced dead.

The injured passengers inside the minibus were identified as Andre King ,48, of lot 156 Kuru Kururu; Dave Taylor, 22, of Laluni Creek Soesdyke /Linden Highway; Sheena Chin, 23, and Gina Chin ,24, both of Lot X Kuru Kururu ,Soesdyke/Linden Highway; Candacie Vickerrie, 32, of lot 13 Kuru Kururu,Soesdyke /Linden Highway; Glixman Adams, 69, of lot 150 Kuru Kururu , Soesdyke /Linden Highway; John Cheddie, 28 and Murrissa Mc Pherson, 29, both of lot 355 Kuru kururu, Soesdyke/Linden Highway; Tatema Murray, 35, of lot 273 Kuru kururu , Soesdyke/ Linden Highway; Cherryan Millington, 30, of lot 150 Kuru kururu,

Linden Highway; T. Deolall, 42, of lot 5 Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke /Linden Highway.

The injured persons were all seen and examined by doctors on duty and transferred to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for further treatment and to undergo medical surgery.

The driver of motor pickup and an occupant – Ashley Persaud of Lusignan, East Coast Demerara – were also examined at the Diamond hospital and later took self-discharge and proceeded to the Mercy Hospital where they were further seen and examined by doctors on duty. They were admitted as patients, suffering from abdominal trauma and a fractured right arm respectively.