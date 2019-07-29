PPP/C conveniently acknowledges rule of law

Dear Editor,

IT can be clearly seen that the opposition PPP/C and its supporters are contradicting themselves every day. Please allow me to respond to a letter which was published in the Kaieteur News, dated July 25, 2019 by Rudolph Singh, titled, “Who is in charge at GECOM?” and states that, “Patterson was squatting at GECOM. After he was pronounced to be illegal, his structures (house-to-house registration) should be demolished.”

Clearly in my understanding it seems to me as though that Mr Rudolph Singh is very contradicting and confused in what he continues to spew daily in the letter columns.

Let us take the case of Charrandass Persaud and the no-confidence motion of December 21, 2018. Even though Persaud was not eligible to be a member of parliament due to his dual citizenship, the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) still ruled that his vote was validly passed.

Therefore, it means that Retired Justice Patterson’s decisions are still legal and binding, to go ahead with the house-to-house registration. If the then chairman’s actions cannot be respected by the opposition in Mr Singh’s opinion, he should avail himself of the facts from GECOM’S many public pronouncements; he would know that this decision for house-to-house registration, was taken by full agreement of the elections commission since February 19, 2019, and given effect via Order No. 25 of 2019, June 11, as published in the Official Gazette dated June 11, 2019. The Official Gazette shows that an order was documented for the registration exercise to commence on July 20 and end on October 20, 2019. This is before the CCJ’s ruling on June 18, 2019.

It would seem to me that the rule of law is applicable only when it suits the PPP/C’s narrative.

Sincerely yours,

Ceion Rollox