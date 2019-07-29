Guyana drawn in ‘Group A’ of CONCACAF Women’s Caribbean Olympic Qualifiers

THE Lady Jags, Guyana’s senior women’s national football team, were drawn in Group A of the CONCACAF Caribbean Olympic Qualifiers with Trinidad and Tobago, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, St Kitts and Nevis and the Dominican Republic.

Jamaica, Cuba, St Lucia, Barbados and the US Virgin Islands will make up Group B, while Haiti, Puerto Rico, Suriname, Grenada and Dominica are the teams in Group C.

After round-robin play, the top team from each group will advance to the CONCACAF Olympic Qualifier tournament. Other details with regards to dates and venues will be announced shortly by CONCACAF.

Guyana, in 2016, was one of the CFU’s representatives at the 2016 CONCACAF Olympic Qualifiers, where they were grouped with Trinidad and Tobago, Guatemala and Canada in Houston, Texas.

It was the second time Guyana had featured at a major CONCACAF tournament following the Lady Jags participation at the 2010 CONACAF Women’s Gold Cup, and when Guyana defeated Guatemala 2 – 1 at the BBVA Compass Stadium, the result marked the first win(and the only thus far) at a major confederation tournament.

Meanwhile, president of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Wayne Forde, said despite the financial challenges faced, given CONCACAF’s busy international schedule, his federation is committed to ensuring that the Lady Jags is given the resources needed for them to compete against their Caribbean Football Union (CFU) counterparts.