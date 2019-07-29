Green Machine finish last at Pan Am Games

Jamal Angus goes airborne against the USA at the Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru.

GUYANA finished their disastrous outing at the 2019 Pan Am Games, at the bottom of the eight-team table in Lima, Peru.

Playing against the USA on day one of the Rugby component of the Pan Am Games, Guyana went down 62-0. On day two of the tournament, Guyana were soundly beaten 59-0 by Brazil and then trashed 87-7 by Chile.

On the final day of the tournament, Patrick King had two tries, Dwayne Schroder had a try and Godfrey Broomes made good of two conversions, but the ‘Green Machine’ went down 19 – 33 to rivals Jamaica.

In their final game of the competition, they lost 24 – 0 to Uruguay.

The 2019 Pan Am Games showing would be considered as one of Guyana’s poorest showing on the International stage.

