Green Machine finish last at Pan Am Games

GUYANA finished their disastrous outing at the 2019 Pan Am Games, at the bottom of the eight-team table in Lima, Peru.

Playing against the USA on day one of the Rugby component of the Pan Am Games, Guyana went down 62-0. On day two of the tournament, Guyana were soundly beaten 59-0 by Brazil and then trashed 87-7 by Chile.

On the final day of the tournament, Patrick King had two tries, Dwayne Schroder had a try and Godfrey Broomes made good of two conversions, but the ‘Green Machine’ went down 19 – 33 to rivals Jamaica.

In their final game of the competition, they lost 24 – 0 to Uruguay.

The 2019 Pan Am Games showing would be considered as one of Guyana’s poorest showing on the International stage.