Seaton and Sanmoogan end World Aquatics Championships with PB performances

-Baksh says all swimmers did their best

NATIONAL coach Sean Baksh is impressed with the performances of national swimmers, Andrew Fowler, Jamila Sanmoogan and teenager Leon Seaton, who represented Guyana at the just concluded 2019 FINA World Aquatic Championships, in Gwangju, South Korea.

Of the trio, Sanmoogan and Seaton swam their last races on Sunday (Saturday night Guyana time).

“I’m very pleased with the performances of all three swimmers. They did their best.”

The national swimmers all had personal best performances in at least one of their races at the top swimming event.

Fifteen-year-old Seaton, who started off Guyana’s time in the pool with a personal best (28.54s) in the 50M butterfly, registered another PB performance when he swam the 50M backstroke in a time of 29.92s. The youngster’s previous best in the event was 30.54s. Seaton finished ahead of 12 swimmers in the race.

Sanmoogan, who is currently on a scholarship in Colombia, followed up her 50M butterfly performance on Friday with a PB in the 50M freestyle on Sunday.

The 22-year-old registered a time of 28.72s, just faster than her previous best of 28.86s to finish sixth in her heat and faster than 32 swimmers in that event.

Baksh said that the swimmers were outstanding.

“Leon was ranked among the fastest starters in the backstroke…and he has exceeded his Carifta performance here which is a step in the right direction….Jamila has shown improvement in her freestyle and will continue to improve….Andrew’s 100 freestyle was a big improvement for him and now that he is on Scholarship in the USA he is going to have

much better performances in the near future.”

Twenty-three year-old Fowler had finished third in Heat 4 of 13 with a time of 54.72s on Wednesday, almost two seconds faster than his previous best of 56.33s, which he swam at the Commonwealth Games last year in Australia.