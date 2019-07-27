Twenty-year-old remanded for assault

ON Friday July 26, 2019, at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, a twenty-year-old man was remanded to prison for assault.

Nevin Evansley, appeared before Magistrate Leron Daly and pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that, on July 16, 2019, at James Street Albouystown, he unlawfully assaulted a woman.

Police prosecutor Richard Hariss objected to bail and told the court that, on the day in question, the virtual complainant (VC) was on her way to buy food at a restaurant, when she was attacked by Evansley who ‘threw her some cuffs’.

Hariss also told the court that just when the VC thought she had managed to get away from him, he was seen hiding behind a truck.

Evansley followed her home and started ‘cursing up’. The matter was reported to the police and Evansley was arrested and later charged.

Magistrate Leron Daly agreed with the prosecutor and did not grant bail. Evansley was remanded to prison until July 29, 2019.