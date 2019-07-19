MVP Sports supports 10th Jefford’s Track and Field Classic

THE annual Jefford Classic Athletics meet is scheduled for August 11 at Mackenzie Sports Club ground, Linden, and momentum is swiftly building with an influx of corporate support.

The latest entity to join is sports apparel and cleats retailer, MVP Sports, located at Giftland Mall. The company has pledged to outfit the championship athletes and to reward them financially.

Those two athletes will receive $25 000 worth of Under Armour apparel and $25 000 worth in cash along with the respective trophy. Additionally, MVP Sports, along with Urban Life, will sponsor the male and female 400m.

Edison Jefford, the founder of the event, expressed immense gratitude for the support and wished the company well in its expansions and hoped for a long-lasting partnership.

Ian Ramdeo, manager of the store, said this is just the beginning of exposing local athletes to the various renowned brands and he earmarked these types of events as crucial in edifying the public about the durable products they have to offer.

As was the case before when clubs benefitted, cash incentives, amounting to more than $2M, would now go directly to the athletes.

The top three finishers would receive $40 000, $25 000 and $15 000 respectively. The event will get underway at 09:00hrs and admission is $1 000 for adults and $500 for children.

Other sponsors include: National Sports Commission, ANSA McAl Trading, ExxonMobil, DeSinco Limited under Swiss Brand, Antarctic Maintenance and Repairs, YK Investments Pawn Shop, Jude Bike Shop and Power Producers Distributors Inc.