ACCCC wraps up impressive one week Cricket Academy Programme.

By Colin Bynoe jr

ALBION Community Centre Cricket Club (ACCCC) successfully hosted a one-week academy for cricketers between the ages 8-18.

The objectives of such an initiative were geared towards “Exposing young cricketers to the basic Fundamentals of the game”.

The 2019 academy, which was attended by an estimated 43 youngsters from No.19 villages to Williamsburg, concluded on Saturday with a simple ceremony where all 43 participants were given certificates for their efforts.

The students were drilled on the basics of the game and also benefitted from mini-lectures on The Importance of Physical Fitness and Education, Substance Abuse, Public Speaking and Communication, Etiquette and Social Grace, First Aid and Laws of Cricket.

In addition, they were given the opportunity to be a part of basic Mathematics and English tutoring.

Sessions were conducted by Albion and Guyana Jaguars cricketers Veerasammy Permaul, Anthony Bramble, Gudekesh Motie, former school teacher and umpire, Dhierandranauth Somaroo, Community Development Officer for Albion and Port Mourant Estates, Orvin Mangru; Angela Haniff, Pawan Baldeo, Wazir Shariff and Yamenie Jaipersaud.

Delivering the vote of thank was Orvin Mangru who pinpointed various donors that contributed to the successful running of the weeklong cricket Academy. “Special thanks to Devendra Bishoo for proudly sponsoring the Academy; thanks to Berbice Cricket Board for donating trophies and medals; in addition, we thank the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club for contributing a bicycle, educational booklets and prizes for promising players.

Thank you to Naz Supermarket for donating items needed for the preparation of snacks”.

Speaking with Chronicle Sports Public Relation Officer of ACCCC, David Brigbukan said the week-long cricket academy programme was well run and the youths have shown improvement throughout the week. He continued to share that the academy was organized to help produce well- rounded individuals.

The programme was sponsored by Albion and West Indies leg- spinner, Devendra Bishoo

Receiving awards were:

Shiv Harripersaud- Most Disciplined Participant

Tameshwar Mahadeo- Most Promising Player of the Academy

Kumar Deopersaud- Most Promising Spin Bowler

Shiv Harripersaud- Most Promising Fast Bowler

Afrizal Kadir- Most Promising Batsman

Damion Cecil- Most Promising Wicket-keeper

Nicholas Leps- Most Promising Fielder

Pavendra Ganesh- Best overall Attendance and Punctuality.

Timothy Brigbukan- Most Participating Cricketer.