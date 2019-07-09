Bermuda, Cayman suffer heavy Under-19 defeats

TORONTO, Canada (CMC) – Bermuda and the Cayman Islands both suffered immediate setbacks as they crashed to heavy defeats here on the opening day of the five-nation Americas Region qualifiers for next year’s ICC Under-19 World Cup in South Africa.

Bermuda were on the end of a nine-wicket defeat against host nation Canada in a 50-overs match at the Maple Leaf Cricket Club while Cayman Islands suffered a 10-wicket drubbing at the hands of the United States.

Bermuda were dismissed for 61 in 26.4 overs after choosing to bat, with Jaiden Manders and Tai Cariah, who both made 13, the only batsmen to reach double figures with Muhammad Kamal, three for nine, leading Canada’s attack.

Canada replied with 63 for one from eight overs after Randhir Sandu (26) and Eshan Sensarma (17) produced a 57-run opening partnership,

Bermuda are next in action in King City against the United States, who beat Cayman Islands by 10 wickets.

Cayman, meanwhile, were bowled out for 29 in 15.3 overs with Raj Chirag Vyas leading the U.S. charge with figures of seven for 20.

The U.S. replied with 30 without loss from 1.4 overs with the bulk of their runs coming from extras (13).

The qualifying group also includes Argentina, who face Canada in their opening match. The top team in the group will advance to the Under-19 World Cup next January and February.