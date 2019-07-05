Guyana Goldfields working to resolve issues which led to strike action

GUYANA Goldfields is in “active discussions” with the Ministry of Labour to resolve issues which led to an ongoing strike action by workers at its Aurora gold mines.

A company official reported last evening that while the discussions are ongoing, Guyana Goldfields continues to work with all parties involved with the intent to find a resolution at the earliest opportunity and resume production as quickly as possible.

During Wednesday’s post-Cabinet press briefing, Director-General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon, revealed that the Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman and officials from the Ministry of Social Protection’s Labour Department are engaging representatives, “to see how best they can address the issues that are affecting the performance of the company”. “We trust that they will be able to find some common ground so that the company will continue to produce and continue to provide employment for the people who work there,” he added.

On Wednesday, Guyana Goldfields announced that it had suspended operations at its Aurora Mine, owing to industrial unrest by workers. In a release, the Canadian mining company said a portion of the workforce employed by the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, AGM Inc. (“AGM”), has blocked delivery of ore to the mill. “As a safety precaution, the company has decided to temporarily suspend operations until a resolution is reached with the striking workers, and is in the process of evacuating all non-essential personnel from site, including the striking workers.”

The company said it believes the stoppage was the result of a misunderstanding concerning the management and relationship between AGM and certain open pit mining contractors. Work on the underground exploration decline remains unaffected. Guyana Goldfields Inc. is a Canadian-based mid-tier gold producer primarily focused on the exploration, development and operation of gold deposits in Guyana, South America.