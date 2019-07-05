2019 National School Basketball Festival: Marian Academy edge Kwakwani Secondary in double overtime thriller

A THRILLING double over-time win propelled Marian Academy over Kwakwani Secondary when action in the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG)-organised National Schools Basketball Festival Girls Developmental competition continued on Thursday at Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH).

The 33-32 point victory carried the Georgetown school atop the group and placed them against the weaker St Stanislaus side in the semi-finals, scheduled for this afternoon (16:30hrs) at CASH.

Kwakwani Secondary will meet Queen’s College in the other semi-final.

In the earlier round, both Marian Academy and Kwakwani registered victories against their opponents (Marian had whipped Saints by an incredible 31-2 margin, while Kwakwani had defeated QC 29-19).

In the highly anticipated clash on Thursday Jada Mohan led Marian Academy with 13 points six rebounds while Kelliann Sauers added 10 points and Jahrier Young six points six rebounds.

Shania Sears was on fire for the Berbice River school. She dropped 18 points and pulled down eight rebounds. Support came from J. Trim, who scored six points to go with four boards.

QC finished the preliminary rounds in third place after whipping Saints by a score of 23-6.

Naiomi Barkoye powered her way to a whopping 16 points and 19 rebounds for the winners. Sharay Johnson led Saints with four points.

BOYS’ DIVISION

In the U-14 Boys’ Division, Saints, Kwakwani and President’s College all claimed victories and have booked semi-final spots.

The semi-finals are scheduled for this evening, from 18:30hrs. President’s College will meet St Stanislaus before Kwakwani Secondary battle Bishops’ High an hour later.

The U-18 men’s final is set for tomorrow at CASH with President’s College set to battle Berbice High from 17:30hrs, before Kwakwani Secondary face New Amsterdam Technical Institute (NATI) from 18:30hrs.

All three finals (Girls, Boys U-14 and Boys U-18) will take place next Saturday (July 13).

The Festival is sponsored by Edward B. Beharry and Company Ltd, the National Sports Commission, Banks DIH, Exxon Mobil and Bounty Ltd.