GTUC calls on political leaders to ‘arrive at a consensus’

THE Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) has expressed its disappointment in the lack of constructive engagement between the country’s main political leaders on matters relating to the holding of elections.

In a release on Monday, it stated that such engagements are the epitome of “inclusionary democracy” and should be had despite the existence of differing views.

GTUC’s message in the media comes even as President David Granger has invited Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo, to meet but, even before the meeting, Jagdeo has crossed off the option of compromise.

Earlier on Monday, the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), postponing its issuance of consequential orders in relation to the no-confidence vote and the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Chairman appointment, had urged the two sides to come to a compromise.

Only hours later, Jagdeo invited media operatives to a press conference where he stated: “We will insist on elections being held within three months consistent with our Constitution and when I meet with President Granger that is a non-negotiable. What is also non-negotiable is us going back to Parliament to extend the life of this government.”

The stance taken on behalf of his opposition party may very well make futile the urges of the CCJ, as the body acknowledged both the need for elections to be held by the shortest possible time and the need for credible elections.

The coalition government believes that no such “credible” elections can be held in Guyana without the conduct of house-to-house registration which would add thousands of now-eligible youths to the List and remove a greater number of dead and non-resident persons.

However, the opposition is in favour of snap elections and believes that GECOM is capable of utilising the now-expired April 30, 2019 Voter’s List patched up through a claims and objections period.

This expired list has not been thoroughly cleansed through house-to-house registration since 2008.

During the court session on Monday, CCJ Judge, Justice Winston Anderson questioned the consideration of a fixed three-month period for the holding of “credible elections” as Guyana’s Law mandates.

Challenged to give his definition for “credible elections” he stated: “elections in which the people of Guyana have confidence that their will is accurately expressed”.

Despite the protests of scores of Guyanese across the country for the holding of house-to-house registration on Friday, the opposition leader has referred to the concern that the youth, especially, will be disenfranchised as “a total lie”.

The GTUC stated in its release: “It is only through constructive engagement we can resolve differences. The reluctance of either or both to heed the advice to engage in this process can only be seen as contributing to a disastrous situation in the future. Their individual and collective actions and inactions are failing Guyana.

“Regardless of how differently they interpret the law, CCJ rulings reinforces [that] our political leaders are required to engage and give meaning that would bring resolution. This is consistent with the spirit and intent of Article 106(7) and Article 13 of the Guyana Constitution. Both require engagement, cooperation and inclusion.”

The body added that the meetings ought not to be “cosmetic” but mechanisms should be put in place for continuous engagements.

“We must move from the lowest level of political engagement to a level of maturity. Our political leaders must demonstrate they have the capacity and wherewithal to arrive at a consensus that will bring this nation together as one and move us forward. They must set the tone for civil engagement. Failing to satisfy this minimum of requirement may bring into question their ability to rise above partisanship and put Guyana first…this must be consistent with the spirit and intent of the Constitution which they have sworn to uphold,” the GTUC