8,000 cannabis plants destroyed in Ituni backlands

RANKS of ‘E’ Division on Wednesday morning destroyed approximately 8,000 cannabis plants on a farm located at Five Miles Backdam, Ituni Trail. A number of ranks from the Mackenzie Police Station, acting on information, went into the hinterland area and conducted a narcotics eradication exercise.

The ranks discovered a marijuana farm estimated to be about three acres. The farm had about 8,000 cannabis plants ranging from two to five feet which is equivalent 13.5 kilogrammes. They also discovered about 13.6 kilogrammes of dried cannabis plants. A make-shift camp was also part of the discovery. The ranks destroyed all the plants and dried cannabis by fire and the grid location was recorded. No arrest was made.

This is the 16th marijuana eradication exercise that occurred in Region 10 for 2019. He said that marijuana cultivators are becoming braver in the division, since discoveries are being made closer to inhabited lands. Commander of ‘E’ Division, Linden Lord, agreed that the division continues to battle with this category of crime but ranks will continue to be proactive in keeping their ears to the ground to receive intelligence-led information as well as remaining active and vigilant in not only Linden but outlying areas, where the fields are normally discovered.