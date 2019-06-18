Security guard found dead at Campbellville worksite

A 60-year-old security guard, attached to Cummings Electrical Company, was found dead at his 83 Garnett Street, Campbellville, Georgetown worksite on Sunday.

He was identified as Keegan Boston of lot 520 East Ruimveldt Housing Scheme, Georgetown.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death, as the body was found in the company’s guard hut with a wound to the back of the head.

The body was taken to the Lyken’s Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination as investigations continue.