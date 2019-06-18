O&G Training for Insurance Industry Employees

OVER 40 staff members of the insurance industry in Guyana have been trained in various types of petroleum industry policies, thus enabling them to provide better coverage relating to oil and gas insurance.

The two-day workshop saw a total of 44 being trained from both the insurance companies and insurance brokers.

According to a release, this was the first such course specifically targeting the technical aspects of coverage relating to oil and gas insurance.

It was conducted by Director-Insurance Operations, ACll, Dip Insurance, Karan Ramlal who has a wealth of experience in the field.