Mark and Chatterpaul charged for conspiracy to commit murder

THE owner of Mark Interior Communication Inc. and an alleged hit-man, who was arrested by police for conspiring to execute a Lethem businessman, were on Thursday, June 13, 2019, remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

Mark Grimmond, the owner of the communication service, along with Mark’s Pool Side and Fun Park located at Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, was charged alongside Chatterpaul Singh called Kevin.

The men were not required to plead to the charge which alleged that, between April 1, 2018, and June 7, 2019, at Georgetown, they conspired with persons known and unknown to murder Dwayne Grant.

Attorney-at-law Bernard DaSilva and Mark Waldron represented Grimmond while Singh was unrepresented.

DaSilva told the court that his client was 57 years old, the father of 11 kids and also managed Rockies Bar and Hotel in Georgetown.

Chatterpaul, who is no stranger to the court and was recently charged for attempted murder and fraud told the court that he was a 36-year-old miner from Cummings lodge, East Coast Demerara.

According to the evidence presented in court by Police Prosecutor, Inspector Gordon Mansfield, Grant, is a businessman who lives in Lethem and had received a ‘tip-off’ that Grimmond had hired someone to execute him.

The businessman became fearful for his life and reported the matter to the police, who went to a Hotel in Lethem and found Singh with an illegal firearm in his possession.

The prosecution is contending that Singh, while in custody, told the police that he was hired by Grimmond to kill Grant. The police arrested Grimmond and the police found telephone records between the men.

Mansfield had strongly opposed to the men being released on bail citing the seriousness of the charge. The Chief Magistrate upheld the prosecution’s objection and remanded the duo to prison until June 18, 2019.