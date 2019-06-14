Ecstasy sale, use in schools worrying

– says CANU; wants students, parents, teachers in fight against the drug

THE sale and use of ecstasy in schools continue to affect the education system and there is need for all stakeholders, including students, teachers and parents to be educated about the dangers of such drug use.

This is according to Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) Deputy Head, Leslie Ramlall, during remarks on Thursday at the opening of newly-constructed building at CANU Headquarters, Homestretch Avenue, Georgetown.

Ecstasy is a stimulant drug that can cause hallucinations. It is known as a designer drug because it was created for the purpose of making someone feel high. The drug is popular with teens and young adults who go to clubs, concerts, or “rave” parties.

“We have seen from our investigations conducted thus far, that when you look at the videos of some of the school children, especially young girls – 13, 14 and 15 year-olds and their behaviour after consuming ecstasy, it is really worrying and frightening,” he said.

Ramlall said CANU is working with the Ministry of Education to educate students, parents and teachers about the dangers of ecstasy.

On many occasions, he said, schools would contact CANU directly when students are caught with ecstasy but the agency recommends that schools make the report through the Education Ministry since the students involved are minors and not adults.

“We don’t believe that we should run into a school like that without the ministry being aware of it, so we are working through the Ministry of Education whenever an investigation has to be launched into a school,’’ Ramlall said.

In February last, Police in ‘D’ Division (West Demerara and East Bank Essequibo) uncovered an organised ring whose players were engaged in trafficking of the date-rape drug, ecstasy, utilising school-aged girls in the trade.

Reports are that the lawmen uncovered the ring as they searched for a Stewartville Secondary School student, aged 14, who was reported missing by her parents.

Reports are that two young men, one who goes by the alias “Scooby Dew” and another by the alias “Alex” are reportedly part of the smuggling ring.

Alex was the boyfriend of the Mae’s Secondary student who recently committed suicide after the drug was found in her bag.

A female teacher, who teaches at a Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo private school, was also identified as being a part of the gang.

After the missing teenager was found, she detailed the activities of the gang, including who are the leaders, who supply the drugs to the gang, and the names of several top secondary schools involved.

The young lady expressed fear for her life, and according to her mother, the gang members threatened to kill her if she disclosed their activities. Her parents noted too that a medical report indicated that the girl was sexually assaulted.

Investigators at the Leonora Police Station have taken over the case from their colleagues at Parika.