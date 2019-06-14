Child with cyst on kidney needs help

THE Saving Hands Emergency Aid Inc. (SHEA) is calling for donations to assist 11-year-old Joel Bedessie, who was diagnosed with a large mass (cyst) on his right kidney.

Kidney cysts are round pouches of fluid that form on or in the kidneys. They can be associated with serious disorders that may impair kidney function.

“We have received a heart wrenching plea for help from the mother of 11-year-old Joel Bedessie. Joel has a large mass (cyst) which is resting on his right kidney. As a result, Joel is in debilitating pain. He is unable to eat or sleep and no amount of medication brings him relief,” said SHEA in a Facebook post.

The surgery to remove this mass can be done in Guyana at a cost of approximately $1,000,000 ($5,000 USD).

Bedessie has been suffering for two months because his family cannot afford the cost of the surgery.

“No child should have to suffer as Joel is suffering; please help us help him by making a donation today,” said the foundation.

The organisation gave the assurance that the family does not need money for personal use. The family has since requested that persons donate directly to SHEA so that the organisation can pay for child’s treatment as soon as possible.

Persons who are interested in donation can follow SHEA on Facebook or visit them online at http://savinghandsemergencyaid.org/take-action.

SHEA is a publicly funded 501(c) 3 nonprofit organisation, which is managed by volunteers. All donations go towards patient care.