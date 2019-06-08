Corentyne pensioner succumbs one month after robbery attack

One month after Guilford Goodchild was beaten and robbed at his Alness Village, Corentyne home, the septuagenarian succumbed to his wounds at the New Amsterdam Hospital without recovering from his injuries.

His granddaughter, Sherryann Amanda Scarville confirmed that he died minutes before midnight on Friday while he was a patient at the Intensive Care Unit(ICU) of the hospital.

Goodchild was a former employee of Transport and Harbour Department (T&HD) while his wife Kaymena, who was also beaten by the bandits, is also pensioner and a former auxiliary worker attached to the New Amsterdam Hospital.

On May 8 last, three armed bandits removed windows from the lower flat of the two storied building where Goodchild lived.The men entered the man’s home and demanded cash and valuables from the family.

The couple was beaten while their grandson Erwin Scarville was kicked about his body.The bandits managed to grab G$5000 from the occupants of the home along with a cellular phone.

Notorious criminals Kelvin Shivgobin called ‘Kelly’ of Belvedere Village , Ramnarine Jagmohan called ‘Andrew’ of Toopie Village, and Stewchan Seelall called ‘Papi’ of Bushlot Village, who were gunned down by the police during a confrontation two Sundays ago, were fingered in the attack on the Goodchild’s.

The men were also fingered in several armed robberies which shook the Corentyne Coast and Black Bush Polder during the month of May.