Trans Pacific continues support of Drag racing locally

… Balram Auto Mechanic also on board

SPONSORS continue to roll in for the second drag race meet of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC).

Auto Sales and Spare Parts retailer, Trans Pacific, has readily thrown its support behind the event set for June 23 at the South Dakota Circuit Drag Strip.

At Trans Pacific Auto Sales, Lusignan Office, proprietor Sahadeo Ramsewack handed over his sponsorship cheque to GMRSC’s representative, Balram Ramdeo.

Ramdeo, who is also Ramsewack’s mechanic, thanked his client on behalf of the GMR&SC for his generous contribution.

While being a patron, Ramsewack will be looking to prove his machine’s power when he takes to the drag strip tomorrow in his Toyota Alteeza that has been upgraded.

In round one of the championship, Ramsewack’s day ended prematurely after his machine encountered some technical issues.

Ramdeo of Balram Auto Mechanic Shop, has also signed on as one of the sponsors of this event.

Admission for the event, which is expected to see overseas competitors as well, will be $1 000 for adults and $500 for children.

Some of the sponsors who have indicated support for 2019 GMR&SC Drag Championship round two include Platinum Car Show, Supreme Bets, R. Kissoon Contracting Services, Deryck Jaisingh Trucking Service and Machinery Rentals, Del Ice Co., Mohamed’s Enterprise, B.M. SOAT Auto Sales, Prem’s Electrical, E-Networks, Motor Trend, Nexus Machine Shop, Power Line, Jumbo Jet Auto Sales, Wind Jammer Hotel, Cyril’s Taxi, A&R Jiwanram Printery, Blue Spring Water, Choke Gas Station, Miracle Optical, Special Auto, First Class Auto Spares and Sales, GT Tuners, West Coast Customs Washbay and Imran Autoworks and KFC.