Marian Academy, Queen’s College into semifinals of YBG GT/East Coast Regionals

MARIAN Academy and Queen’s College have stormed into the semifinals of the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) Georgetown/East Coast Regionals after defeating Bladen Hall and St Stanislaus College respectively, yesterday afternoon, at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

Led by 10 points, three assists, five rebounds and a steal from guard Kelliann Sauers and six points and four rebounds from Anna Lall, Marian Academy were able to register a 23-6 win.

Mya Grandison led the East Coast side with four points in the running time clash.

In the other girls’ developmental game, Queen’s College were able to shut down St Stanislaus in the second period to register a 21-8 win.

Luanna Mohan scored 11 points and grabbed three rebounds and three steals, but it was captain of the side, Naiomi Burkoye, who defended the paint by pulling down a whopping 17 rebounds to go with four points. Caira Solomon supported with six points three rebounds and three steals.

Saints captain Modison Chichester finished with four points, including her side’s only bucket in the second half.

The competition is expected to continue this afternoon at the same venue with two U-14 quarterfinals and three U-18 games.