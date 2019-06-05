GFF’s pre-season transfer window now open

THE Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) pre-season transfer window is open to accommodate player transfers, both locally and internationally.

The two-month transfer window opened on June 1 and will conclude on July 31, 2019 and players are asked to maximise the opportunity in a timely manner.

A Domestic Transfer, in order to be considered procedurally correct, must involve the Former Club, the Player, the Former Regional Member Association (RMA), the New Club, and the New RMA (in the case of a transfer out of the Former Association).

Unless all of these entities are informed and involved, and provided that none of these raises any legitimate concerns with the attempted transfer and refuses to concur or approve the transfer, the transfer is incomplete.

The New Club has the recourse of seeking the intervention of the relevant RMA, or subsequently the GFF, if it is of the view that the transfer is being unjustly hindered by the Former Club or the relevant RMA.

In the case of international transfers, the process begins at the new club, which requests and initiates the process via the International Transfer Matching System (ITMS) following discussions with the former clubs.

The process for the Domestic Transfer is as follows:

1. The new club confirms the player has an interest in the transfer and, if so, the new club makes contact with the former club to negotiate the transfer agreement

2. If it’s agreed, the new club collects the transfer document from the relevant RMA

3. Each entity involved fills and signs its allocated part of the form; namely, the player, the former club, and the new club.

4. The form is then submitted to the relevant RMA, which confirms the authenticity of the involvement of each party

5. Everything being in order, the RMA approves the transfer and gives a copy to the new club

6. If the player is being transferred across RMA, the new club takes its copy of the form to the new RMA so that the player can be registered within that RMA and cleared for participation as a player of that club.

It is important to note that the GFF is the RMA for Elite Clubs. The GFF is open from 09:00hrs to 17:00hrs, Monday to Friday.