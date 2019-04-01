Albouystown youth killed by armed gang

THE police are investigating the murder of 18-year-old Christopher Mansfield who was chopped, beaten and shot early Sunday morning.

Manfield’s Aunt, Vanessa Mansfield, said he was on his way to West La Penitence to play football when he was attacked and killed by several assailants who were armed with a cutlass, knife and gun.

“All we hear is he get shoot and when we reach he body was covered in a sheet…we know he wasn’t in any bad business or anything, so this is a shock to we,” she said in an invited comment.

According to information from the Guyana Police Force, Christopher, who resided in Barr Street, Albouystown, was at Nonpareil Street, also in Albouystown, where he was attacked.

“Around 06:47hrs, whilst walking, the suspects approached on bicycles and attacked and shot him in the right side abdomen,” said the police. The victim ran to seek refuge in a nearby yard at 154 Nonpareil Street, Albouystown, where he collapsed.

Mansfield was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital by public-spirited citizens and was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body is at the GPH mortuary awaiting a post-mortem. Four persons have been arrested and are assisting with the investigation.