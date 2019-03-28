Pupil killed in Corentyne accident

A six-year-old pupil of Eversham Primary School died, on Wednesday, after being struck down by a hire car, moments after leaving home to do an errand for her mother.

The child identified as Arrianna Lowenfield, the second of three children and of Epson Village, Corentyne, Berbice, was attempting to cross the road when the accident occurred.

According to the police, Lowenfield walked out from behind a lorry into the path of the speeding car.

Reports are that the driver of the Silver Toyota Premio, bearing registration number HC 2523, was proceeding south on the eastern carriageway at around 15:20 hours, when, in the vicinity of the Eversham Bridge, he struck down Lowenfield who walked out from behind a lorry that was heading west in the other lane.

According to the child’s mother, Oma Devi Bascom, a passenger in the car said the driver was on his phone and was speeding.

“A big woman from here who was in the car tell we when she hear the noise she thought was a dog but then other passengers said was a child. He pick she up from this side of the road and pitch she till the next side,” the distraught mother related.

The mother of three said she heard the impact shortly after Arianna left, but, by the time she went out to see what had happened, she was told the driver already took the injured child who was said to be in an unconscious state to the hospital.

The 33-year-old driver of the car who hails from Number 79 Village,

Corentyne, reportedly picked up the motionless child and rushed her to the Port Mourant Hospital but by the time he got there, the child was already dead.

He was taken into police custody and a breathalyzer test done on him returned a negative result. His car was impounded.

Meanwhile, the parents of the girl are appealing to the public for assistance in preparation for her funeral. They have also called for the driver to be brought to justice.