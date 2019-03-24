BV/Triumph NDC soars to new heights

The Beterverwagting/Triumph Neighbourhood is now boasting three years of solid success in the management and development of that constituency, following the historic March 18, 2016, Local Government elections in Guyana. Navigating the course for that period was Chairman of the freshly installed NDC, Mr. Leyland Harcourt. And more recently, in the 2018 Elections, taking over the mantle to propel the Council in its upward climb to fame is new NDC Chairman, 22-year-old Jimmaul Baggot, the youngest ever NDC Chairman in the history of Guyana.

With the failure of the PPP Administration to hold local government elections for more than 20 years while in office, the APNU Coalition, on assuming power in 2015, soon after, sought to address this concern, and ran the elections off on March 18, 2016. Assuming the Chairmanship of the NDC was Mr. Leyland Harcourt who effectively served in that capacity for the next three years – (from 2016 to 2018), until the most recent elections which saw Harcourt handing over the mantle of leadership to the youthful Baggot.

At the 2016 elections, the ‘8th of May Movement’, headed by Harcourt, they took12 of the 18 seats; the People’s Progressive Party – 5 and Independent Candidate, Jimmaul Bagot – one. But in the November 12, 2018 Local Government Elections, Bagot made a bounce-back, which saw him clinch the Chairmanship of the NDC from Harcourt, thereby becoming the youngest ever NDC Chairman in the history of Guyana.

Commenting on the achievements of the NDC over the three-year period, out-going Chairman, Mr. Harcourt, in an interview with the Pepperpot Magazine he informed this newspaper that the BV/Triumph NDC (2016-2018), during his tenure successfully completed more than 40 projects. While highlighting the challenges, he cited some major achievements to justify the ‘selfless and dedicated’ service of the outgoing Council – a job he described as being of distinction and merit.

Improved rate collection; Impressive – payments to staff and councillors

Harcourt who said he inherited a cash-strapped council, was elated to disclose that his council was able to clear off the massive debts to the tune of $20M before demitting office. Essentially, the collection of rates which had been a bug-bear to the Council was more than doubled, moving from 35 percent to 85 per cent.

This was boosted by the creation of a citizen-friendly and amicable atmosphere, which ultimately motivated property owners to come in and pay up their rates. One of the spin-offs of this move, was the attendant increase in the salaries and bonuses to BV/Triumph NDC staff and Councillors, ultimately making a positive impact on the emotional climate within the work environment.

Dredging, construction and rehabilitation

Meanwhile, setting the construction and rehabilitation of bridges as a priority, Harcourt said the Council presided over and endured the thorough and successful reconstruction of Market Street, inclusive of the construction of three new bridges in Market Street – East, Middle and West. This contract was funded by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) to the tune of $25M, for which the Council has expressed profound gratitude.

There was also the rehabilitation of Oronoque and Plantain Walk drainage canals and the Rehabilitation of Henrique Street. Not least, massive construction of bridges –with a focus on Khadoo Street and Agriculture Road; Ram John Street and Surat Drive, as well as Jardine Street and Republic Drive was undertaken. Additionally, there was the rehabilitation of Ogle Street, from Jardine Street in the North to Ramjohn Street in the south.

Strict attention was paid to capital works – making the roads and bridges safer and more accessible, as well as ensuring the acquisition of much-needed facilities and services. Works included the annual maintenance of Triumph East Sideline, Triumph Middle Walk, Triumph West Sideline, BV Sideline, Rattan Lane, Canterbury Walk and other canals. There was also the dredging and desilting of trenches and canals, maintenance of roads, as well as the clearing of sidewalks – all of which constituted a major bug-bear when the council took office.

The NDC Office

In order to ensure a comfortable environment in which to work, there was the maintenance of the NDC Office building with the construction of extensions, facilitating the Overseer’s Office and a computer apartment. There was also the provision of state-of-the-art facilities, befitting an NDC Office.

There was also a beautification drive which saw the streets and parapets, being maintained. This drive entailed the removal of derelict vehicles from parapets, council reserve and maintaining drains. The aesthetics and the overall ambience in the nine constituencies was undertaken by the Community enhancement workers, and in co-operation with the Ministry of Communities, NARIE, GLDA and other public-spirited citizens.



Humanitarian response

There was also a keen focus on capacity building and maintaining good relations with civil society in general, and very often the council performed humanitarian acts including applying the principles of conflict resolution to solve some contentious matters inherited from previous councils and festering among certain residents of the BV/Triumph Local Area Authority. Harcourt also acknowledges with appreciation, generous donations made possible to deserving persons by private businesses, like garbage disposal bags and drums and financial donations made to citizens in the BV/Triumph Local Authority Area. There were also gifts and donations made possible by the NDC to deserving beneficiaries citizens having suffered loss by fire, sickness or death.

More importantly, with an emphasis on supporting the growth and intellectual development of the young people of BV/Triumph Local Authority Area, the Council has been supporting educational initiatives, such as: financial donations on merit to sportsmen, top students at the National Grade Six Examinations and Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC;) Examinations distribution of school books, book-bags and toys to children.

The NDC also established an ICT Hub at the Resource Centre, renamed the “Sir Donald Jackson Centre of Excellence”, accessible to citizens of the Local Authority Area, while presenting one large freezer and bursaries to the BV Primary School.