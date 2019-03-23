Minister Trotman, new U.S. ambassador hold talks

MINISTER of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, on Friday met with the U.S. Ambassador to the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, H.E. Sarah-Ann Lynch.

The minister and ambassador discussed a wide range of issues including, Guyana’s development as an oil-producing and mining nation, and the constitutional and legal challenges facing the nation.

Minister Trotman and Ambassador Lynch also took time to celebrate their alma mater, the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, from which they both graduated. As a welcoming gift, Hon. Raphael G.C. Trotman presented the new US Ambassador with a copy of his book ‘Parliament in the Republic of Guyana’, which he recommended as a source document to understanding current and past political personalities and events.