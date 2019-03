UNITED States Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah Ann-Lynch, on Wednesday, paid a courtesy call on Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Hon. Basil Williams, SC, MP, at his Carmichael Street office.

During the engagement, their discussions focused primarily on the legal responsibilities between the two countries, among other things, a release from the AG chambers said.

The Cooperative Republic of Guyana and the United States of America established diplomatic relations on May 26, 1966.