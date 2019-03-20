Amsterdam is Team Guyana captain for Pan Am Qualifiers

CARIBBEAN middleweight boxing champion, `Dynamite’ Desmomd Amsterdam, has been named captain of Team Guyana, who are currently preparing for the Pan Am Qualifiers. Amsterdam has been placed in charge of the five-man team which includes four current Caribbean champions.

The team commenced encampment on Monday at the National Gymnasium. The team reads: Markember Pierre (Caribbean heavyweight champion), Colin Lewis former Caribbean light welterweight champion) Jamal Eastman (Caribbean lightweight champion) Keevin Allicock Caribbean bantamweight champion) and Amsterdam.

GBA president Steve Ninvalle explained that Amsterdam’s maturity and discipline played critical roles in his selection. The GDF corporal commands the respect of his peers and has exhibited full leadership qualities.

The team has been under instructions from coach Francisco Roldan over a month, after GBA joined hands with Guyana Olympic Association to recall the Cuban to these shores.

Meanwhile, GBA boss has disclosed that his organisation is awaiting word from National Sports Commission (NSC) regarding Government’s support to send the team to the qualifiers.

Guyana has one of the strongest teams in the English-speaking Caribbean.