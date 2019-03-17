Six swimmers to represent Guyana at Carifta Aquatic Championships

SIX swimmers, three of whom are new faces, will represent Guyana at the Carifta Aquatic Championships, which is scheduled for the Barbados Aquatic Centre in Wildey from April 20-23.

Leon Seaton, Raekwon Noel and Nathan Jackson will be joined by Aleka Persaud and siblings, Patrice and Paul Mahaica.

Team manager/head coach Haresh Bhagwan told the Guyana Chronicle that although the squad is small, the swimmers are very capable in the pool.

“The new faces to the team had all participated at the Goodwill Championships 2018 [in] Barbados and have now excelled and decided to take the challenge to the next level of Carifta.”

Bhagwan added that the squad number is an improvement from last year.

“Our team will not be the largest contingent to compete. We are sending only six swimmers while others are sending a full team of 36 and some just under that mark. This six,

however, is an improvement to last year’s four. The two females are a great addition and have started to set the standard for other female contenders of their age group.”

The team will continue to train until they depart on April 19.