Persaud, Pynandy are most improved players of Toucan Junior squash

THE Toucan Distributors Junior Skill Level Tournament closed off on Sunday with Shomari Wiltshire keeping the top spot of Category A. Samuel Ince-Carvalhal earned the runner-up spot with Michael Alphonso and Nicholas Verwey taking third and fourth respectively.
It was a busy Sunday afternoon at the Georgetown Club and the crowd was not disappointed as some close matches captivated the audience. The Alphonso/Verwey anticipated battle played out with both boys exhibiting a superior level of squash. Passions were as high in the audience as on the court as they rallied through a 4-set match. Each of the boys executed a whole range of shots that tested the other and pushed them beyond their usual capabilities. It was a pleasure to watch the outstanding performances from the youngsters as Alphonso managed to keep ahead for a 7/11, 11/8, 11/8, 11/8 victory.
The most thrilling match came from Category C as Zachary Persaud and Louis DaSilva battled for first and second place. Persaud seemed to come into his own during this tournament as his previous training manifested itself and he turned out a solid basic game of good lengths and sharp drops. DaSilva rose to the challenge and showed improved retrieval skills as he answered Persaud. The five-game match showed both boy’s enhanced level of play, but it was Persaud who reigned triumphant with a11/9, 11/7, 9/11. 9/11, 11/8 victory.
Cousins Grant and Christiana Fernandes had another close bout in category F. They went on court with a mission and it was a real fight for the win from the young athletes. Grant just pipped the post for a 9/11, 11/9, 11/9 win.
Special awards were given out to some of the players:
Most Improved Girl– Chritiana Fernandes; Most Improved Boy– Kayden Pynandy; Most Outstanding Girl– Shriya Persaud; Most Outstanding Boy– Zachary Persaud.
Overall Results
Category A
Winner – Shomari Wiltshire
Second place – Samuel Ince-Carvalhal
Third place – Michael Alphonso
Fourth place- Nicholas Verwey
Category B
Winner – Abosaide Cadogan
Second place – Ethan Jonas
Third place – Mohryan Baksh
Fourth place – Lucas Jonas
Category C
Winner – Zachary Persaud
Second place – Louis DaSilva
Third place – Shiloh Asregado
Category D
Winner – Nathan Rahaman
Second place – Joshua Verwey
Third place – Lajuan Munroe
Fourth place – Teija Edwards
Category E
Winner – Dhiren Persaud
Second place — Rayad Boyce
Third place – Lucas Persaud
Fourth place – Arvin Seelall
Fifth place – Aishani Persaud
Category F
Winner – Kaden Pynandy
Second place – Grant Fernandes
Third place – Christiana Fernandes
Fourth place – Matthew Spooner
Fifth place – Noah Rahaman
Category G
Winner – Romero Muniram
Second place – Abinav Singh
Third place – Brenno DaSilva
Fourth place – Tristan Seereeram
Category H
Winner – Shriya Persaud
Second place – Matthew Daby
Third place – Tiana Gomes
Fourth place – Solomon Ince-Carvalhal
Fifth place – Jnae Singh
