Persaud, Pynandy are most improved players of Toucan Junior squash

THE Toucan Distributors Junior Skill Level Tournament closed off on Sunday with Shomari Wiltshire keeping the top spot of Category A. Samuel Ince-Carvalhal earned the runner-up spot with Michael Alphonso and Nicholas Verwey taking third and fourth respectively.

It was a busy Sunday afternoon at the Georgetown Club and the crowd was not disappointed as some close matches captivated the audience. The Alphonso/Verwey anticipated battle played out with both boys exhibiting a superior level of squash. Passions were as high in the audience as on the court as they rallied through a 4-set match. Each of the boys executed a whole range of shots that tested the other and pushed them beyond their usual capabilities. It was a pleasure to watch the outstanding performances from the youngsters as Alphonso managed to keep ahead for a 7/11, 11/8, 11/8, 11/8 victory.

The most thrilling match came from Category C as Zachary Persaud and Louis DaSilva battled for first and second place. Persaud seemed to come into his own during this tournament as his previous training manifested itself and he turned out a solid basic game of good lengths and sharp drops. DaSilva rose to the challenge and showed improved retrieval skills as he answered Persaud. The five-game match showed both boy’s enhanced level of play, but it was Persaud who reigned triumphant with a11/9, 11/7, 9/11. 9/11, 11/8 victory.

Cousins Grant and Christiana Fernandes had another close bout in category F. They went on court with a mission and it was a real fight for the win from the young athletes. Grant just pipped the post for a 9/11, 11/9, 11/9 win.

Special awards were given out to some of the players:

Most Improved Girl– Chritiana Fernandes; Most Improved Boy– Kayden Pynandy; Most Outstanding Girl– Shriya Persaud; Most Outstanding Boy– Zachary Persaud.

Overall Results

Category A

Winner – Shomari Wiltshire

Second place – Samuel Ince-Carvalhal

Third place – Michael Alphonso

Fourth place- Nicholas Verwey

Category B

Winner – Abosaide Cadogan

Second place – Ethan Jonas

Third place – Mohryan Baksh

Fourth place – Lucas Jonas

Category C

Winner – Zachary Persaud

Second place – Louis DaSilva

Third place – Shiloh Asregado

Category D

Winner – Nathan Rahaman

Second place – Joshua Verwey

Third place – Lajuan Munroe

Fourth place – Teija Edwards

Category E

Winner – Dhiren Persaud

Second place — Rayad Boyce

Third place – Lucas Persaud

Fourth place – Arvin Seelall

Fifth place – Aishani Persaud

Category F

Winner – Kaden Pynandy

Second place – Grant Fernandes

Third place – Christiana Fernandes

Fourth place – Matthew Spooner

Fifth place – Noah Rahaman

Category G

Winner – Romero Muniram

Second place – Abinav Singh

Third place – Brenno DaSilva

Fourth place – Tristan Seereeram

Category H

Winner – Shriya Persaud

Second place – Matthew Daby

Third place – Tiana Gomes

Fourth place – Solomon Ince-Carvalhal

Fifth place – Jnae Singh

