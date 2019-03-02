BREAKING: Bandit killed, three held after attempted robbery in Thomas Street

A bandit was shot dead while three accomplices were arrested following a robbery attempt on a diamond and gold establishment on Thomas Street in Georgetown on Saturday.

According to reports, one of the men entered the building while his accomplices remained outside in a car during the attack which occurred around lunchtime today.

As the security of the establishment observed that the facility was about to be robbed, they closed the door and engaged the gunman.

There was an exchange of gunfire and the gunman was killed.When the gunshots rang out, the three other bandits apparently were unaware that their accomplice was killed.

By this time the police swooped down on the scene and arrested the three men.

Crime scene detectives are presently on the ground combing the scene even as the dead suspect remains in the building.(Leroy Smith)