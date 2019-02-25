Tucber Park demolish Edinburgh CC by 149 runs in BCB Intermediate competition

THE Tucber Park Cricket Club humbled the Edinburgh Cricket Club by 149 runs yesterday in a Berbice Cricket Board -organised Shimron Hetmyer Intermediate clash.

National U-17 all-rounder Leon Swamy had a good all-round game, while Kwesi Mickle supported with a half-century in the chase.

Tucber Park batted first and scored 205-9 in their 40 overs at the Edinburgh ground.

Mickle made 55, while Swamy finished with 32. Skipper Garfield Benjamin also got a start after scoring 38, while Clifton Lindie supported with 26.

In reply, the home team were routed for 56 in 20.2 overs with medium fast bowler Swamy grabbing six wickets for four runs.

Abdul Ramsammy, Winslow Roberts, Gevon Shultz and Kwesi Mickle all took one wicket each.