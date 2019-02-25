RUSAL silent since Thursday’s meeting

MINISTER of Social Protection Amna Ally, is expected on Monday, to make contact with the executives of the Russian company RUSAL, owners of the Bauxite Company of Guyana Inc., (BCGI), as there has been no word since two of the company executives met with several government ministers last Thursday.

On instruction from RUSAL principals, BCGI is expected to reinstate some 60 workers, who were fired since last Monday, February 18. However, the Terms of Resumption and other issues are still to be worked out.

The government has made clear its position on seeing the reinstatement of the workers.

The dismissal of the employees was prompted by the company, after the workers initiated strike action on February 16, protesting the imposition of a one per cent salary increase, among other grievances.

Notwithstanding the fact that Guyana’s constitution provides for employees a freedom to strike, BCGI had deemed the strike by the employees as an “illegal action”, believing that the company was within its legal right to fire the workers.

The company’s representative said the workers’ contracts did not provide for them to be absent from work, not even in the event of a strike.

However, they have since been clearly instructed that Guyana’s laws are to be respected.

The RUSAL executives were expected to contact Minister Ally by last Saturday, February 23, before the company’s Director of its Alumina and Bauxite Department, Sergey Kostyuk, left Guyana to return to Russia, however they have not as yet.

Minister Ally, last Friday, travelled to the Kurubuka mining area, as well as Maple Town, Aroaima, where she distributed supplies to the striking workers, and assured them that this government is on their side.

“This government can’t be supportive of anyone who wants to treat our workers anyhow. We will not allow it. There’s no question of our allegiance, because home comes first,” Ally assured the workers.

“We view this matter to be a serious one, and very important for us as a government. From the onset we are behind you… we are supportive of the workers of this company… don’t feel for any moment that we are against you. We will work with you to ensure everything is restored to its fullest.”

Minister Ally was accompanied on the Friday visit, by a team that included Minister of Labour Keith Scott and Chief Labour Officer Charles Ogle. During the visit, Ally met with executives of the Guyana Bauxite and General Workers Union (GBGWU), which represents over 90 per cent of workers at BCGI.

GBGWU Vice-President Garfield Brutus, outlined some 10 concerns that the union wants to see addressed including issues with transportation, workplace safety, cut in vacation benefits, holiday pay, health services on site, and the deteriorating state of the housing provided, among other issues.

The workers are calling for the issues raised by the workers and the GBGWU, to be addressed through a tripartite Arbitration Panel, the decision from which would be final and binding by both parties.

The union has also put forth a Terms of Resumption proposal, which included no loss of pay for the workers, no break in service and disruption of seniority; no victimisation by either GBGWU and BCGI, and for the permanent and continuous presence of the GBGWU in Maple Town be returned and respected.

Meanwhile, the GBGWU, on Sunday, issued a statement calling on the Opposition and all other newly- formed political parties, to add their voice to the situation and stand up for the workers.

“Silence is not an option when Guyana’s national interest is under threat,” the statement said, adding that: “It is not an option for [the] Opposition Leader or [any] politician. The leaders of these political parties see themselves wanting to lead Guyana… GBGWU, therefore, urges them to demonstrate the quality of leadership they would give to Guyana, not when, or if they are elected, but now, when our national interest is under threat from RUSAL’s violations. [The] Guyanese workers need your involvement and protection now.”

The GBGWU also reminded that they are holding the government to its word, to ensure justice is served to the workers

“We commend the minister, [but] GBGWU is not prepared to only accept the minister’s call for respect of our laws, we hold her and the government accountable for ensuring the RUSAL management conforms to these without delay, failing which, there must be immediate consequences. This is important lest RUSAL takes the minister’s words lightly. In order to achieve this, a meeting between the Union and the BCGI management to determine Terms of Resumption is expected immediately. Further engagements to discuss other identified issues of industrial importance long overdue will then follow,” the statement further said.