GRC turns 25

THE Guyana Relief Council (GRC)on January 17 observed 25 years of bringing relief to fire victims and assisting other vulnerable persons.

The organisation garners its funding from several fund-raising activities, including a Chinese Food festival, annual Dutch Auctions, donations and a subvention from the government.

On February 17 2019, the Guyana Relief Council formally began its ‘Silver’ anniversary celebrations with a church service at the St. George’s Cathedral. The GRC’s celebrations continued with at a photographic exhibition at the National Library, which concludes on Tuesday, February 19.

According to the GRC, it will provide assistance to the victims of the fires that occurred at Tucville, Triumph, Linden, Sophia and Cummings Lodge communities, which took place recently.

The GRC, which is located at Riverview, Ruimveldt, can be contacted on telephone number 592-225-3081 or via email at guyanareliefcouncil@yahoo.com.