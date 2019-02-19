Eligible persons with disabilities must be allowed to vote

Dear Sir,

My name is Leroy Phillips, prominent disability advocate. As a person with a disability, I wish to bring to your attention a few concerns which undoubtedly my other disability counterparts may share.

In light of the December 21st, 2018 No-Confidence motion in our Parliament and the possibility of an early regional and general elections in Guyana, I believe the participation of people living with disabilities, in accordance to Guyana’s Persons with Disability Act, 2010 Sub-Part 1X Voting rights of Persons with disabilities, should be taken more seriously. Further, this constitutional right should offer inclusivity and equality to people with disabilities as their non-disable counterparts.

It is my view that in order to not exclude any person with a disability who is eligible to exercise his / her franchise, House-to-House registration should not be sidelined since; people acquire disability every day even though some persons are born with their disability. It is against this back-drop that, once cases of disabilities are acquired on a daily basis, required measures must be put in place to validate the number of such cases as well as, to cater for the needs of such persons.

I, therefore suggest that the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) collaborate with the National Commission on Disability (NCD), to ensure required systems are put in place that will guarantee people with disabilities not being disenfranchised at Guyana’s upcoming regional and general elections. Further, it has been too long that the system causes people to be disabled because the authority of the day, never or minimally take into consideration the notion of “Inclusivity and Equality”.

My second proposition is that people with disabilities who are eligible to vote be given the opportunity to do so prior to Elections Day. Whether it be two days, a week or any appropriate timeframe the Guyana Elections Commission sees fit.

It is always good to keep in mind that whatever decisions are made by the responsible authority in this regard, there must be consultations with the disability community, since we believe “Nothing about us without us”.

All in all, I strongly believe good sense will prevail and eligible people with disabilities will be given the opportunity to exercise their franchise at Guyana’s next upcoming regional and general elections.

Regards,

Leroy Phillips