Let Guyanese do the counting themselves

Dear Editor,

I HAVE noted in the Stabroek News that the Guyana Bar Association (GBA) is now teaching Guyanese how to count. They have just done the calculation and advising the populace that 54 days have passed since the No-Confidence Motion and 1 to 90 should be continuous, not interrupted by matters of the court. Brilliant!!

I am quite sure the President of the GBA, Kamal Ramkarran (Baby Ramkarran) is behind this complex mathematical calculation. You may not know this Mr. Editor, I taught that boy how to count at QC. After I finished A-Levels, I taught for one year. I did not only teach him how to count, I also taught him how to sit and be quiet when grown folks are conversing.

So now he is masterminding this electoral, No-Confidence Motion and cabinet resignation Pythagoras type calculation. I wish to seize this opportunity to remind him and, by extension, the Guyana Bar Association, that it was not only him that came under my tutelage as it relates to counting, many Guyanese did. As a result, I humbly suggest that they focus on the law e.g ‘ghetto youths being jailed for 8g of weed,’ and let the Guyanese people do the counting themselves. They are quite capable of that.

Regards

Dr. Mark Devonish