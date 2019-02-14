Taxi driver on bail for causing death of cyclist

A 33-year-old taxi driver was on Wednesday arraigned before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus for causing the death of an 83-year-old pedal cyclist.

Aaron Mahadeo of Stevedore Housing Scheme, South Ruimveldt, made his appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

Particulars of the charge alleged that, on November 21, 2018, at Aubrey Barker Road, Mahadeo drove motor car, HC 7451, in a dangerous manner, causing the death of Carlisle Clementson, a pedal cyclist.

Police Prosecutor, Corporal Visram Ramjattan, objected to Mahadeo being released on bail, citing the seriousness of the charge and the fact that a life was lost.

According to the facts, on the day in question, Mahadeo was the driver of HC 7451 which was proceeding east along the northern carriageway of the Aubrey Barker Public Road, at a fast rate.

It is alleged that Mahadeo lost control of his vehicle and collided with Clementson, who was on his bicycle at the time, attempting to cross the road.

Clementson, as a result of the collision, fell onto the road surface and was picked up in a semi-conscious state and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC.) However, on December 3, 2018, Clementson succumbed to the injuries he had sustained from the accident.

Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus overruled the prosecutor’s objection and released Mahadeo on $350,000 bail. The matter was adjourned until March 5, 2019.