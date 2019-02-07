It is GECOM’s call, not Jagdeo’s

Dear Editor,

SINCE the Chief Elections Officer (CEO), Keith Lowenfield of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), is said to be responsible for the operational aspect of the constitutional body, then it stands to reason that he should be fully au fait with all its functionalities. This includes, its central requirement of delivering credible elections, deemed free and fair, and able to withstand any kind of scrutiny.

But is he correct in his most recent statement which includes that “the voters list is clean’’? Editor, from all the pronouncements, statements, discussions and analyses given as to GECOM’s state of preparedness, it is incontrovertible that there is need for a sanitised list that will reflect the actual number of national electors.

Reading James McAllister’s explanation and analyses of the total number of electors, it is quite rational and explanative that we have a national voting register which has dead persons, and that their names should struck off. Surely, such a list should not have even been used for LGEs 2018, much less contemplated for national and regional elections, 2020.

While one will agree that it had only recently been used in 2018, there is a significant difference, that is, LGEs are still not seen as important, and still attract insignificant scrutiny in terms of results.

It means that national lists should be clean. This is fully understood by not only the living registered voters, as they ought to be; but more so GECOM’s CEO Keith Lowenfield. He must be reminded that it is GECOM’S responsibility to set the stage, free from any kind of pressure, whether deliberately induced, such as what the PPP/C has contrived, or otherwise.

Lowenfield and his staff at GECOM must do what is authentic in keeping with its constitutional mandate and stated mission. It must fulfil the national interest, and not the dangerous, narrow interests of all types which are shamefully pervasive; and whose intention has never been genuine love for country. It is about upholding the human rights of each and every Guyanese citizen, ensuring that once eligible, they are properly registered for exercising their democratic right.

The CEO must also be reminded that GECOM is about Guyana, and not a geographic section, or specific race or political party. He must stand his ground and ensure a clean list. And if to do so means a new round of house-to-house registration, then SO BE IT.

Regards

Aditya Panday