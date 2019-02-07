GECOM must inform nation on readiness, not the lusters for power

Dear Editor,

SURELY, blogger Joshua Safeek is another of those persons, undoubtedly People’s Progressive Party/Civic affiliated, who is a member of the choir singing the refrain of “elections now.” This understanding of such a view is gathered from his blog response to Demerarawaves, “GECOM disagrees with PPP commissioners work plan submission deadline,” dated February 02, 2019.

As a democrat, I respect my fellow citizens’ viewpoints/opinions; even if it is ridiculous and nonsensical, as Safeek’s. It is still his right to express same.

Is Safeek not aware that GECOM schedules its press briefings, updating the nation as to the state of play with regard to the institution’s preparations for whatever category of franchise? Of course, he is. However, this citizen, same as all those whom we already know, wants GECOM to effect an electoral leap for which it is not in a ready state. How unfortunate, these plotters who intend to destroy GECOM, for their own ends! They are clearly recognisable!

Certainly, one is sure that GECOM will inform the nation when it is properly prepared and ready for national elections. But to further suggest that the United Nations, as Safeek has suggested, be requested to execute our elections is the joke, thus far, for 2019. It points to madness, very convenient in its display at a very critical phase of this nation’s modern political history. How is such going to be possible? Perhaps, Safeek should say.

Seriously, what Safeek is doing is soliciting assistance, to fund the grab-at-all-costs power train, that he and others of his ilk, have boarded. Editor, it is only a national electoral commission which does not value its integrity, and electoral competency, that will allow such a list in its current state to be the basis for national elections. Leave GECOM alone, to do its job properly! It has had enough of short-sighted persons; selfish and blinkered in their national outlook, seeking to impede its daily work.

Regards

Earl Hamilton