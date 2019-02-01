All Guyanese have an entitlement of beneficial share in the nation’s wealth

Dear Editor

GUYANESE are intelligent enough to understand what has been occurring in their country since 2015; more so since December 21, 2018 – an orchestration of forces, led by a political collective, bent not only on destabilizing Guyana, but derailing its socio-economic trajectory path. This has been attempted by a naked, fraudulent grab for power, masquerading under the outright deception of a no-confidence motion.

Of course, the nation had been informed by the Leader of the Opposition that the no-confidence debate would spotlight on the government’s performance, and would benefit the nation. It was a deception, as perfidious as it comes since it was a deceptive means to an equally deceptive end.

Guyana has travelled quite some distance, since 2015, gradually putting distance between itself and those dark, frightening years that would have experienced its national dignity being trampled upon, without any care and concern for the many who would have suffered from the many injustices meted out; so many scars do they still bear, and their communities now struggling to emerge from its years of deliberate neglect. Since the post-December 21 events are now well known, Guyana and its people have so much to lose should such forces be allowed. It is a nightmare that the entire nation ought to be determined not to ever return to such a distorted understanding of itself; and this is extended to those who did not have to experience the ugly spite of race and discrimination. For it must be remembered that whatever occurs in Guyana to any segment of our populace, will have a trickledown effect on others. This fact cannot be denied.

It is quite clear that what has been occurring is about a cabal, in indecent haste, trampling on anyone and everyone [in] its path, to greedily grab the new-found resource of oil, which will become the national patrimony, for themselves, friends and cronies. They are easily identified since they are known by their many false and deceptive daily statements. Ominously, very ominously, but not surprising, this contains all the portents, and is a virtual replay of the two decades of exclusion of a segment of our society.

Is it that those whose salivation have now certainly reached the point of self- inundation, cannot comprehend what such selfishness and greed, coupled with outright discrimination, would have caused in a nation that is still suffering from years of criminal pillage? Further, is it that greed, so all-absorbing in its mental swathe, and lascivious in its desire, does not allow even for a scintilla of thought as to its possible consequences, on the part of those who have become dazed by its unconscionable heat?

Let it be said to these forces that represent nothing but their narrow self-interests, that every Guyanese, irrespective of race, do have a share in the national patrimony and is entitled to a fair share of its distribution. And it is without contradiction to say that since this is their country, especially born and bred, and that whatever wealth, such as what would derive from a lucrative oil industry, that they have the right, as every other, to every legitimate expectation as participants in its beneficial apportionment.

Further, Guyana is a country of six races, and since it is a matter of historical fact that representatives of each of those named groupings have either as individuals, but mostly as a collective, as is current, taken part in the governance of the nation’s political-social-economic administrative affairs, then it is arrant nonsense on the part of those who suggest that a particular ethnic group is not capable of governing Guyana.

Such a perception/opinion is not only downright discriminatory but sickening racism that continues to be peddled by those whose only understanding of government and governance is division and dominance. It is reckless and gravely irresponsible for the Leader of the Opposition who told his Berbice supporters to take our country back.

Regards

Earl Hamilton