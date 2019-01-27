BREAKING: Nations director shot in the arm

Reports are that the Director of the School of the Nations ,Dr Brian O’Toole sustained a gunshot wound to his arm on Sunday night.

The incident occured close to his home.

Dr O’Toole is currently being treated for the wound at a city hospital.

Dr O’ Toole shot was shot in as he was about to enter his home Sunday night after dinner with a scholar from the University of Bedfordshire, UK.

Nations Chief Executive Officer, Dr Dexter Phillips told Guyana Chronicle that the shooting occurred around 22:00 hrs just as Dr O’Toole closed his gate and was about to enter his home at Bel Air Promenade.

He was on his doorstep when the shooter, who was in Dr O’Toole’s yard, came out from his hiding place and shot him in the arm, before making good his escape, Dr Phillips related.

Up to press time, Dr O’Toole was warded at the Woodlands Hospital and his condition has been listed as stable.

“Dr O’Toole has lost a lot of blood but he is in good spirit and has been chatting with doctors at the hospital,” said Dr Phillips, who suspects that the shooting appears to be an attempted robbery.

Earlier in the day, Dr O’Toole met with parents of Nations after a Facebook post surfaced Sunday morning of a person threatening to open fire on students of the school.

Last Friday, a student was expelled after a posting a Whatsapp message, threatening to ‘shoot-up’ the school. The student had said he was just joking in the post.

Earlier on Sunday the school’s administration said that the institution remains open following another social media post in which persons unknown made violent threats regarding the school.

Meanwhile, late on Sunday night another threat under the name “Nations Trolloiololo” appeared on social media platform Facebook. The post made reference to the shooting incident and appeared to have been posted in behalf of a group.

Police are investigating the incident.