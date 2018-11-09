Dear Editor,

CAN the Ministry of Social Services kindly advise old age pensioners ( both Old Age and National Insurance Scheme) also those persons who receive public assistance, as to the time and day when their pensions are due [so that] they can report to the post office on the same day such become payable.

It can be frustrating to have us waiting at the post office as early as 07:00hrs on pension days and not to be paid on most occasions until after 11:00 hrs. Then at 12:00hrs, the post master or pay clerk goes for lunch and resume payment at 13:00 hrs.

Remember, as we get older we try to beat the weather by travelling in the cool of it. There are no reasons for me to believe that pensions cannot be made available at 09:00hrs at the post offices at the [two ends] of the Essequibo Coast, Charity and Aurora post offices. Pension to us must not be seen as a handout or gift; we have earned the right to receive same. I had written about the inadequate seating accommodation at these offices, particularly on pension days, but it is good that I can say that has been addressed. I am hoping that these long hours of waiting will be significantly reduced.

Regards

Archie W. Cordis

Pensioner