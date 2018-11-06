Families illuminate their homes for Diwali

AS day turned into night on Tuesday, families in Guyana illuminated their homes with hundreds of lights- be it with small earthen pots called diyas or with artificial ‘fairy lights’.

For some it was a mixture of both.

The Sukar family in Austin Street, Campbellville was one family that ensured almost every nook and cranny of their house and yard was lit. Both, the young and the old, came together to light the diyas as they celebrated the Hindu Festival of Lights.

Just opposite the Sukar family was Lena Singh, who decorated her home exclusively with artificial lights. This was perhaps the best thing to do, since it was quite breezy on her end.

But the main attraction was at D. Singh Trading at Delph Street and Campbell Avenue, in Campbellville. The business was illuminated from bottom to top with lights of all shapes and sizes and the proprietor- who calls himself “Appleman”- shared that Diwali is a very important festival for his family.

In other places, like in Alberttown or on the East Bank of Demerara, at Diamond, Diwali celebrations were in full swing. You could not miss the rows of diyas or escape the loud and sometimes obnoxious sounds of the fireworks!