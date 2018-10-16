Senior cop granted bail in Boerasirie Bridge fatal accident

DEPUTY Superintendent of Police, Patrick Todd was on Tuesday charged for causing the death of a 64-year-old pedal cyclist, following an accident on the Boerasirie Bridge on West Demerara last month.

Todd,53 appeared before Magistrate Rushell Liverpool at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court and pleaded not guilty to the charges of causing death by dangerous driving, and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Particulars of the charge alleged that Todd on September 12, 2018 on the Boerasirie Public Road, East Bank Essequibo drove motor car PTT992 in a dangerous manner and caused the death of 64-year-old pedal cyclist, Conrad Alleyne of Hague, WCD.

It is also alleged that on the day in question, he drove motor car PTT 992 when his breath alcohol level was 0.70 micrograms.

Todd was represented by attorneys-at-law Dexter Todd and Gordon Gilhuys.

Attorney Todd made an application for reasonable bail and told the court that labelled incident as unfortunate.He added that his client is the father of four and in expecting another child soon.

The Magistrate released Todd on $250,000 bail and adjourned the matter until November 12.

Reports are that the accident occurred at around 19:20hrs on the bridge, and that Todd’s vehicle was proceeding east along the northern side of the bridge.

Todd had told the police that he had suddenly felt an impact, and upon investigating, saw Alleyne lying injured on the bridge.

The man was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital in a semi-conscious state, treated and referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital, but died on his way there.

A breathalyzer test was done on Todd, and found him to be above the legal limit