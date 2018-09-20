Linden man dies in sawmill accident

A 20-year-old man of Block 22 Squatting Area Wismar, Linden met an untimely death on Thursday morning after a log fell on him at a sawmill in the mining town.

Dead is Stephan Braithwaite called ‘Grinch’. The incident occurred at the R.I Forest Products, Sawmill and Lumber yard located at Blueberry Hill Wismar, Linden.

Reports are that the young man, who works with the logging company, was servicing one of the trucks in the compound when he went to another truck to draw fuel from the tank to put into a filter.Logs were being offloaded from that truck at the time.

Reports are that while Braithwaite was in the process of extracting the fuel, one of the logs slid off of the truck and pinned him to the ground across his abdomen and thighs.

His colleagues rushed to his assistance and they managed to remove the log and later rushed him to the Linden Hospital Complex.He was pronounced dead on arrival at the medical institution.