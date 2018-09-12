One jailed,two remanded over Grove gun and ammo bust

A 30-year-old Grove Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD) resident was on Wednesday jailed while his two co-accused were remanded to prison over a recent gun and ammunition bust.

Micheal Vanderstoop was sentenced to two years imprisonment along with a fine of $100,000 for the offences after pleadeding guilty to the two charges.

The alleged mastermind, Jason Hunte, 32 and Terrence Frank, 33 both of Samatta Point Grove, EBD pleaded not guilty to the two charges and were remanded to prison until September 27, 2018 before the Providence Magistrates Court.

The charges against the men alleged that on September 6,2018 at Samatta Point Public Road, the trio had a 9mm Ruger Pistol and 45 Colt Pistol.

It is also alleged that on the same date, the trio had six rounds of 9mm ammunition along with four rounds of .45 ammunition.

Hunte and Frank were represented by attorney-at-law George Thomas and Patrice Henry respectively.

The attorney made an application for bail for their cleints on the grounds that no fiream was found in their possession.

The lawyers contended that their clients were only passengers in a motor vehicle, which was stopped by the police and the said items were found inside.

According to the facts presented in court by Police Prosecutor Jillian Simons, on the day in question the men were arrested following an intelligence led operation by the police.

On September 6,2018 about 09:30hrs the police intercepted motor car PSS 4118 along the Samatta Point Public Road with five men inside.

Simons noted that both Vanderstoop and Hunte were in the back seat while Frank was in the front passenger seat.The two other men in the vehicle are being used as witnesses in the case.

The prosecutor noted that Hunte was the alleged mastermind behind the ordeal and him along with the two defendants were in route to rob a supermarket in the area.